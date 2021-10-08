1 firefighter, 3 others injured fighting KNP Complex Fire

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said the four people were released from the hospital as of Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people fighting the KNP Complex Fire, one of the notable wildfires burning in the state, are recovering after they were injured after a tree fell and hit them.

Officials with the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said in a Facebook post that the group was working near the southern end of the KNP Complex Fire Thursday, Oct. 7, when a radio transmission came in alerting officials of the incident.

One of the injured was an employee with Cal Fire, while the other three were corpsmemebers with the California Conservation Corps. All four were taken to area hospitals Thursday and as of Friday morning, they were released, according to park officials.

#KNPComplex North and South Zones Update October 8, 2021 Acres: 85,952 acres Containment: 11 % Start Date:... Posted by Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks on Friday, October 8, 2021

As of Friday, Oct. 8, the KNP Complex Fire is 11% contained. The fire has grown to about 86,000 acres since being sparked by lightning on Sept. 10. The fire is burning in the Sequoia National Forest.

The Associated Press reports the fire’s impact on giant sequoia groves was mixed. Most saw low- to medium-intensity fire behavior that the sequoias have evolved to survive, Christy Brigham, head of resource management and science for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks told the Associated Press.

