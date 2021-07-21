Forward progress stopped as 'great progress' made overnight with Frenchtown Fire

Some evacuation orders are still in place for the Frenchtown Fire in Yuba County.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped and containment shot up overnight for a wildfire in Yuba County.

According to Cal Fire, the 90 acre Frenchtown Fire now sits at 75% containment after starting along Frenchtown Dobbins Road west of Dobbins in Yuba County.

"Great progress overnight. Forward progress stopped," Cal Fire said in a Facebook post.

Mandatory evacuation orders are currently still in effect for residents in the following areas: Frenchtown Dobbins between Frenchtown and Indiana School Road, Camper Lane, La Place Lane, and Indiana School between Frenchtown Dobbins and Clark Ranch Road.

Road closures also remain in place at Indiana School at Clark Ranch south to Indiana School at Frenchtown Dobbins West to Frenchtown Dobbins at Frenchtown.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.