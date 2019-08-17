BEAR VALLEY, Calif. — Update: 6:45 p.m.

The Gaines Fire burning in Mariposa County is still at 1,300 acres, however, firefighters have now notched 30 percent containment.

Update: 6:55 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17

The Gaines Fire remains at 1300 acres but is now 15% contained, according to a Saturday morning update from Cal Fire.

An evacuation advisory remains in effect for Bear Valley, Pendola Garden Road and Highway 49.

Cal Fire said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Update: 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16

A fire burning in Mariposa County has ballooned to 1,300 acres.

Cal Fire has managed 5 percent containment and noted that an evacuation advisory has been issued in the area of Pendola Garden Road and Highway 49.

Original story:

A Cal Fire update saw a fire in Mariposa County jump from 100 acres to 500 acres in roughly a couple of hours.

Referred to as the Gaines Fire, the blaze is located near Mt. Gaines Road and Bear Valley Road in Bear Valley. Per the most recent update from the Cal Fire, the fire is now at 500 acres and is threatening structures in the area.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office issued a Fire Advisement for the following areas:

Pendola Gardens Rd

Corbett Creek

Gold Dust Lane

Old Toll from Hornitos to Pendola Gardens

Hwy 49 From Bear Valley Rd to Pendola Gardens

Bear Valley Rd Hwy 49 to Hunters Valley Rd

According to the sheriffs office, the advisement itself is not an order to evacuate but instead an advisement of a potential evacuation order if conditions change. However, the sheriff's office adds that if you do not feel safe, you may evacuate on your own.

