Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties is 100% contained, Cal Fire says

Nearly 2,000 buildings were either damaged or destroyed in the Glass Fire. No injuries or deaths were reported.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire is reporting that the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties has been fully contained, nearly a month after the wildfire began.

Beginning on Sept. 27, the fire burned 67,484 acres, damaged 282 buildings and destroyed 1,555 buildings. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or deaths as a result of the Glass Fire.

Crews will be active in the area of the fire for the next few weeks to suppress hot spots that pop up. Just a couple days before Cal Fire reached full containment, all evacuation orders were listed for Sonoma County.

Even though the Glass Fire is contained, the area now has to brace for more potential PG&E power shutoffs and a Red Flag Warning. The warning goes into effect Wednesday evening for the area of Napa and Sonoma counties due to forecasted for high winds and dry conditions in the area.

The area is not only on fire weather watch, but PG&E customers could experience power outages as the utility company shuts off electricity to the area in an attempt to mitigate possible wildfires. In Napa, PG&E estimates just under 5,000 customers could be affected. In Sonoma County, just under 1,000 customers could be impacted.

Red Flag Warning thru Friday for much of interior #NorCal. Gusty north to east winds will increase over the Sacramento Valley this afternoon, and across the foothills and northern Sierra Nevada tonight. Practicing fire safety remains crucial in preventing new wildfires! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/D0HQEfa6Xg — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 21, 2020

