Glass Fire expected full containment date announced by Cal Fire

The fire, which began on Sept. 27 in Napa and Sonoma County, has consumed 67,200 acres.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters continue to make progress on the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma County, which is now 67,200 acres and 58 percent contained.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit now has an estimated date for full containment, set for Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The firefighting agency says it experienced "minimal fire behavior throughout the night" according to an incident report, allowing crews to conduct aggressive mop-up and tactical patrol.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted or downgraded, allowing residents to start to return to their homes. People are urged to remain on the lookout for dangerous conditions and to be aware that emergency personnel are still working in those areas.

Evacuation information:

Evacuation centers:

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.) 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Peteluma

Petaluma Veteran’s Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter) 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Petaluma Community Center (shelter), 320 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Rohnert Park, Sonoma State University (congregate shelter and non-congregate dorms—priority given to COVID-19 vulnerable residents) Parking Lot G, Gymnasium, 1801 East Cotati Avenue

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter), 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Raceway (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping) 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma

The fire still threatens 20,324 structures. A total of 625 single family homes have been destroyed in both counties with many more types of structures also devastated or damaged.

MAPS

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below.

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.