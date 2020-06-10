Glass Fire is 50 percent contained as residents begin to return home

Some evacuations orders and warnings still remain in effect.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Glass Fire, which exploded in Napa and Sonoma County beginning Sept. 27, is now 66,840 acres and 50 percent contained.

Overnight, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit was able to increase containment by about 10 percent, according to the Tuesday morning incident report.

21,785 structures remain threatened, though residents of some communities have begun to return home. A total of 600 single family homes have been destroyed in Napa and Sonoma County with many more types of structures also devastated or damaged.

"Crews fighting the Glass Fire experienced moderate fire behavior throughout the night due to poor humidity recovery and above average temperatures at the high elevations," Cal Fire said in the report. "Aggressive mop up and tactical patrol continue in areas where the fire's forward progress has stopped."

CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Sean Norman is getting ready to provide the latest update on the #GlassFire. Do you have any questions you’d like to ask? Please post below 👇🏿👇🏾👇🏽👇🏼👇🏻👇 pic.twitter.com/9lRTSoEGoV — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 6, 2020

Though repopulation in underway, there are still several fire-affected areas that are not yet safe. Evacuations and road closures are ongoing.

Evacuation information:

Evacuation centers:

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.) 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Peteluma

Petaluma Veteran’s Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter) 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Petaluma Community Center (shelter), 320 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Rohnert Park, Sonoma State University (congregate shelter and non-congregate dorms—priority given to COVID-19 vulnerable residents) Parking Lot G, Gymnasium, 1801 East Cotati Avenue

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter), 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Raceway (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping) 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma

MAPS

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below.

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.