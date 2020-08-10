Glass Fire: Rain chances no longer likely as blaze reaches 67,420 acres

The fire has reached 66 percent containment, with full containment expected for Oct. 20.

"Crews experienced minimal fire behavior throughout the night," Cal Fire said in an incident report. "These conditions consisted of creeping and smoldering within the current fire perimeter."

The outlook for structural damage is also looking more positive: whereas over 20,000 structures were reportedly threatened by the fire's blaze on Wednesday morning, that number has dropped to 13,324 structures threatened as of Thursday morning.

Still, the Glass Fire has already destroyed over 600 single family homes and damaged over 100 more in Sonoma and Napa counties. Commercial structures, like businesses, have been particularly hard-hit in Napa County, where 343 are reportedly decimated.

At the same time, rains previously forecasted for Friday through Saturday have all but vanished, according to National Weather Service Bay Area, though cooler temperatures and cloudy skies are still on the horizon.

Rain chances previously forecast from late today through Saturday across the Bay Area have all but vanished. However, mostly cloudy sky conditions and cooler temperatures will prevail today through Saturday. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/PiMi7VRGFx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2020

Some evacuation orders have been lifted or downgraded, allowing residents to start to return to their homes. People are urged to remain on the lookout for dangerous conditions and to be aware that emergency personnel are still working in those areas.

Evacuation information:

Evacuation centers:

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.) 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Peteluma

Petaluma Veteran’s Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter) 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Petaluma Community Center (shelter), 320 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Rohnert Park, Sonoma State University (congregate shelter and non-congregate dorms—priority given to COVID-19 vulnerable residents) Parking Lot G, Gymnasium, 1801 East Cotati Avenue

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter), 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Raceway (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping) 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma

MAPS

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below.

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.