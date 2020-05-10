Glass Fire continues to destroy homes, businesses in Napa and Sonoma County

The fire has reached 65,580 acres and 30 percent containment. 21,785 structures are threatened.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Glass Fire, which exploded in Napa and Sonoma County over the last week, is now 30 percent contained at 65,580 acres.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit has made some steady progress on containment, but says that "overnight, the Glass Fire burned actively due to poor humidity and above average temperatures" in an incident report.

The fire has destroyed a number of single family homes. In Sonoma and Napa County, that combined total has jumped to 486 as of Monday morning. Businesses have also been destroyed, especially in Napa, where the number of "commercial property" has reached 304 destroyed. 21,785 more structures are threatened by the blaze.

Battalion Chief Sean Norman is getting ready to give this morning’s Operational Briefing on the #GlassFire. Do you have any questions for Chief Norman? pic.twitter.com/ZqbMmfbuyP — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 5, 2020

Cal Fire LNU says crews are completing "aggressive mop up and tactical patrol" in areas where the fire has stopped moving forward.

Some evacuation orders have been downgraded, however, Cal Fire is urging caution to those repopulating fire-affected communities. Emergency services are still at work in those areas.

Evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings for parts of Santa Rosa, Napa County, and Sonoma County. There are still several evacuation orders still in place.

Evacuation information:

Evacuation Centers:

Cross Walk Church, 2590 First Street, Napa

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.) 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Peteluma

Petaluma Veteran’s Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter) 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Petaluma Community Center (shelter), 320 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Rohnert Park, Sonoma State University (congregate shelter and non-congregate dorms—priority given to COVID-19 vulnerable residents) Parking Lot G, Gymnasium, 1801 East Cotati Avenue

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter), 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Raceway (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping) 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma

MAPS

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below.

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.