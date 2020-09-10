Glass Fire: No additional fire growth overnight as containment reaches 74 percent

The fire in Sonoma and Napa County held steady at 67,484 acres overnight.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Glass Fire in Sonoma and Napa County reportedly had little to no fire growth overnight as the blaze holds steady at 67,484 acres and containment increases to 74 percent.

Full containment is expected by Oct. 20, according to Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Cal Fire is reporting "minimal fire behavior" in an incident report. Crews are now working to mop-up smouldering fire within the fire perimeter.

The outlook for structural damage is also looking more positive each day: whereas 13,324 structures remained threatened as of Thursday morning, that number has dropped to 3,480 on Friday morning.

Still, the Glass Fire has already destroyed over 600 single family homes and damaged over 150 more in Sonoma and Napa counties. Commercial structures, like businesses, have been particularly hard-hit in Napa County, where 343 are reportedly decimated.

Todays feeling will be expressed in a haiku



We're tired of smoke

So done with these disasters

Fires go away



Thank you — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 8, 2020

Some evacuation orders have been lifted or downgraded, allowing residents to start to return to their homes. People are urged to remain on the lookout for dangerous conditions and to be aware that emergency personnel are still working in those areas.

Evacuation information:

Evacuation centers:

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.) 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Peteluma

Petaluma Veteran’s Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter) 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Petaluma Community Center (shelter), 320 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Rohnert Park, Sonoma State University (congregate shelter and non-congregate dorms—priority given to COVID-19 vulnerable residents) Parking Lot G, Gymnasium, 1801 East Cotati Avenue

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter), 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Raceway (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping) 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma

MAPS

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below.

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.