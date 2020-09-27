Glass Fire in Napa County: Live maps and evacuation information

According to the Cal Fire, the fire has reached 1,500 acres.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in Napa County continues to burn and has prompted multiple evacuation orders.

The so-called Glass Fire is located at North Fork Crystal Springs Road and Crystal Spring Road. As of Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit's last update, the fire has reached 1,500 acres with no containment.

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.