Glass Fire: Red Flag Warning challenges firefight in Sonoma and Napa County

The Red Flag Warning goes into effect on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. for areas in and around the fire zone.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters on the Glass Fire are preparing for a challenging day on Thursday, as National Weather Service Bay Area has announced a Red Flag Warning starting at 1:00 p.m. for areas in and around the fire zone.

"While not expecting the same critical fire conditions as what was observed earlier this week, critically dry and breezy conditions are expected in the area," NWS Bay Area said in a Twitter post.

Brian Newman, fire behavior analyst for Cal Fire Incident Management Team 3, explained what this Red Flag Warning could mean for the Glass Fire. The fire has pushed toward the north and slightly to the east, which was expected.

"Our concerns are, coming up here in the next 48 hours, as that wind starts to shift around from the south and west coming around to the northwest and starts to push this fire back in towards the community of England and over toward Pope Valley," Newman said.

CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 3 describes the conditions they expect firefighters to have to face once tomorrow's Red Flag Warning hits the #GlassFire. Posted by CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The fire, which began on Sept. 27, has reached 51,266 acres and 2 percent containment. The area where the fire is burning has lots of dried grass and brush, fueling the flames.

143 Napa and Sonoma County residences have been destroyed, with many more properties damaged and a total of 26,290 properties currently under threat.

Evacuation Centers:

Cross Walk Church: 2590 First Street, Napa

A Place to Play (Temporary Evacuation Point) 2375 West 3rd Street, Santa Rosa

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.) 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Peteluma

Petaluma Veteran’s Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter) 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Sonoma Raceway (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping) 29355 Arnold Dr.

MAPS

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below. Temporary evacuation points have been set up at the Santa Rosa Vets Hall and Petaluma Vets Hall. The Santa Rosa Fairgrounds.

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.