Glass Fire grows over 1,000 acres overnight, only 6 percent contained

Cal Fire says it was a "very active night" on the fire line, as the wildfire continues to threaten Napa and Sonoma County communities.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Little progress was made in the firefight overnight of the Glass Fire, as the blaze grew just over 1,000 acres and only 1 percent further containment.

The fire in Sonoma and Napa County is at 60,158 acres and six percent containment as of Friday morning. In addition to dozens of other structures, 220 single family residences have been destroyed in both counties, according to Cal Fire. At least 28,835 more structures are threatened by the wildfire.

"It was a very active night for firefighters on the Glass Fire," Cal Fire LNU said in an incident report. "Temperatures at higher elevations remained above average and humidity is still low. Downed trees, and dried vegetation made it difficult for firefighters and threatened the fire line."

The terrain has been a challenge for firefighters, as rough and steep areas combine with an abundance of fuels to make it difficult to access the fire line with machinery or on foot.

Cal Fire says, "fuel moisture in all fuels is at critical levels resulting in 100% consumption."

More winds are expected to push the fire further along this difficult terrain, as the Red Flag Warning for the area remains in effect through early Saturday morning. Cal Fire says numerous firefighting air tankers are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

There are several evacuation orders and warning in effect, and some roads remain closed to assist with firefighting efforts. Evacuation centers are open in several locations.

Evacuation information:

Evacuation Centers:

Cross Walk Church: 2590 First Street, Napa

A Place to Play (Temporary Evacuation Point) 2375 West 3rd Street, Santa Rosa

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.) 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Peteluma

Petaluma Veteran’s Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter) 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Sonoma Raceway (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping) 29355 Arnold Dr.

MAPS

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below.

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.