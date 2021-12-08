Evacuation warnings lifted for Glen Fire in Yuba County

Even though they've been lifted, evacuation orders are still in place for select areas of the Glen Fire.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, the Glen Fire is a "much calmer scene along the ridge north of Oregon House."

The size of the Glen Fire also decreased with Cal Fire's Thursday morning update, which initially listed the blaze at 275 acres, but it has since decreased to 209 acres. On Thursday, all evacuation warnings were also lifted, however evacuation orders were still in place for multiple zones.

More detailed information for these zones is available at community.zonehaven.com.

The Glen Fire is burning northwest of Dobbins and in Thursday's report, Cal Fire says just over 1,000 structures are threatened. However, none have been destroyed and no injuries have been reported.

"A large quantity of standing dead trees are making for intense burning within the fire perimiter," Cal Fire's report says.

Glenn fire a.m. update for Thursday, August 12, 2021 pic.twitter.com/o02L0kU6nH — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 12, 2021

Maps

An updated map of the acreage of the fire in Yuba County

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

