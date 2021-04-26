Global SuperTanker shuts down operations ahead of wildfire season

The SuperTanker helped during California's most destructive wildfire season in 2020, where over 4 million acres burned across the state.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Global SuperTanker is shutting down right before fire season starts on the West Coast.

The ownership group of the Global Supertanker Services LLC (GSTS), Alterna Capital Partners LLC (Alterna), announced on April 19 that "it was ceasing operations," effective immediately. Federal and state officials were informed about this right after the announcement.

The main reasons for shutting down are the financial investments to technologically upgrade for the SuperTanker, as well as the greater need for it during fire season and the fact that the ownership group does not have the resources to continue to fund the SuperTanker. The Global SuperTanker is a Boeing 747-400 freighter that can hold more than 19,000 gallons of water or fire suppressant.

"An Alterna-managed fund (“The Fund”), via its investment in GSTS, entered the aerial firefighting business to address the growing need for aerial firefighting resources in response to the increased number and intensity of global wildland fires," Alterna Managing Partner Roger Miller said in a statement.

While Alterna recognizes that the aerial efforts in firefighting are great solutions to fight the wildfires, the demand for the SuperTanker has gone up significantly. With wildfire season becoming more dangerous, plus the environmental and health risks becoming greater, there is more of a need for aerial containment of fires, according to the statement.

In 2020, the SuerTanker granted California, Oregon, Colorado and the U.S. Forest Service "call when needed" contracts. The year 2020 was also the worst fire season in California history with over 4 million acres burned.

"Over the past three years, GSTS has made enormous strides in making the 19,000-gallon SuperTanker a valuable tool in the arsenal of the USFS, CAL FIRE and numerous states, and is operationally cash flow positive," the statement read.

The ownership group is also looking to find other investors or sell the SuperTanker so that it can still be used for firefighting efforts.

"As America heads into the 2021 wildfire season, with another year of compounded challenges stemming from the COVID-19 crisis," Miller said in the statement. "We regret not being able to continue our vision and serve as a resource for our heroic firefighters on the ground."