Gov. Newsom orders state of emergency in Shasta, Trinity, Tehama counties

The state of emergency was proclaimed for the three counties impacted by the McFarland, Monument and Dixie fires.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a new state of emergency for Shasta, Trinity and Tehama counties in California as wildfires continue to burn in those areas.

The state of emergency is due to the McFarland Fire in Shasta County, the McFarland and Monument fires in Trinity County and the McFarland and Dixie fires in Tehama County. According to a press release, the fires have collectively burned nearly 100,000 acres in the counties, destroyed homes and caused the evacuations of thousands of residents.

The proclamation mentioned that the "fires have damaged or destroyed, and continue to threaten, valuable timber and ranch land and other natural resources" as well as threaten other critical infrastructure in the counties.

The state of emergency allows for all state agencies to assist in fighting the fires in the counties and the help of the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments as they help residents navigate the fires.

A state of emergency is already in place in the other counties affected by the Antelope, River, Dixie, Fly, Tamarack, Lava and Beckwourth Complex fires.

To read the full text of the emergency proclamation, click HERE.

