California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire

CALIFORNIA, USA — The governors of California and Nevada plan to tour an area blackened by one of two massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the U.S. West.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will tour the site of the Tamarack Fire along the state line with fire crews and emergency responders Wednesday morning. Cooler weather is helping calm the wildfires, but a tally of property losses mounted Tuesday in a tiny California community savaged by flames last weekend. Teams surveying the damage from the Dixie Fire in Northern California have so far counted 36 structures destroyed and seven damaged in Indian Falls.
As of Wednesday morning, the Tamarack Fire has burned nearly 69,000 acres and is roughly 60% contained. The fire started due to lightning strikes in the area of the Mokelumne Wilderness on July 4, 2021.
Fire officials say hotter, drier weather will return later in the week and could pose a threat of renewed fire ferocity.
