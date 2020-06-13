Firefighters rescue fawn from Grant Fire

Cal Fire helped save a young deer from the middle of a burn area.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters at the Grant Fire near Rancho Cordova had their hands full with more than just the fire. While putting out hot spots on Friday evening, firefighters with Cal Fire found a scared fawn.

ABC10's Lena Howland was busy covering the fire when she spotted the adorable fawn cradled in the arms of a firefighter. She shared what she saw on Facebook:

RESCUED BABY FAWN ALERT: Cal Fire just helped rescue this little fawn from the #GrantFire burning near the Rancho Cordova area in Sacramento County! I saw firefighters carrying him out of the burn area right as we were about to leave. They were busy putting out hot spots when they found this scared fawn sitting in the middle of the burn area near the fire line so they scooped him up and put him in their truck to take back to fish and wildlife to get the care it needs.

PHOTOS: Fawn rescued at Grant Fire in Sacramento County 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

As of 7:15 p.m. on Friday evening, the Grant Fire had burned more than 5,000 acres. Firefighters were getting an upper hand on the fire, with containment at 60%. All roads in the area have also reopened.

Firefighters did plan to stay on scene overnight to keep an eye on things but say "comfort level is high right now."

Follow Lena Howland on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LenaHowland/

FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP.