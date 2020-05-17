Large grass fire starts near Sacramento International Airport

Multiple fire crews are working to contain the fire. Sacramento Fire says that no buildings are threatened.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple fire crews are responding to a large vegetation fire near Sacramento International Airport. The fire started around 9 p.m. on Saturday night off of W Elverta Rd. and Metro Air Parkway.

Sacramento Fire Department sent multiple crews over to contain it just after 9 p.m.

Sacramento Fire's Keith Wade says the roadways will eventually stop the progress of the fire and that there are no road closures.

""It's a matter of surrounding it and using natural breaks to help control it. No structures threatened," says Wade.

According to Sacramento Fire officials, no buildings are threatened and the fire has burned through a large area of vegetation. There is still no update on how big the fire is or how the fire started.

This is a breaking situation and we will update you as we learn more information. Stay with ABC10 and abc10.com for updates as more develops in this story.

