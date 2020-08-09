Sacramento fire officials say the fire is fast-moving and fast-spreading near W. Elverta Road and Power Line Road.

Update 3:30 p.m.:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Authorities have re-opened Interstate 5 after a fast-moving grass fire and heavy smoke caused traffic to be diverted on the northbound side of the highway.

The fire, which started near W. Elverta Road and Power Line Road, has been contained. It burned more than 800 acres and damaged at least two structures near Sacramento International Airport.

**UPDATE** I-5 in both directions are opened at SR-99 and Airport Blvd. however, smoke is still very much in the area. Continue to drive with caution 🚚🚙🚛🚗 https://t.co/L3Aw3u4a0o — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) September 8, 2020

Orignal:

A fast-moving grass fire broke out in North Sacramento near W. Elverta Road and Power Line Road.

Sacramento fire officials have issued a traffic advisory for both roads and recommend people avoid the area if possible.

Several structures have been impacted by the fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Capt. Keith Wade said that firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading to communities south of Interstate 5. Heavy equipment operators are working to cut off the fire from spreading past the interstate.

I-5 is also impacted by "drift smoke" due to the strong winds, according to Wade. Authorities have shut down traffic on the northbound side of the interstate and are diverting traffic to Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).