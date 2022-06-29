Vegetation fire burns near Sutter's Landing in Sacramento

The Sacramento Fire Department requested a 3rd-alarm as they try to get the blaze under control.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a blaze near Sutter's Landing in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire crews are on scene at 28th Street, and that the fire has spread north of the American River into the Lower American River Parkway.

Captain Keith Wade said the fire started south of the river and spotted over to the north side of it. He said the fire is growing rapidly on the northside, but the southside of the fire is being handled with no issue.

Wade also said there was fire under the train tracks that "could be a problem."

A 3rd-alarm was requested by officials as they try to get the fire under control.

There is no information on the cause of the fire at this time or how big the fire has grown.

