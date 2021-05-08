Grass fire near downtown Vacaville contained, fire officials say

Vacaville Police Department suggests people avoid certain areas of downtown while fire crews fight the fire.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The grassfire burning near downtown in Vacaville on Saturday has been contained and is expected for the flames to be extinguished by around 5 p.m., according to Vacaville Fire Department officials.

Vacaville Fire Deputy Fire Chief Alex Nourot said the fire burned less than five acres, which started at around 1:34 p.m. Fire officials are still investigating what sparked the flames.

Vacaville Police suggest that residents avoid downtown near Mason Street, Catherine Street, Wilson Street and McClellan Street while crews work to extinguish the fire.

Police did not report if there were any evacuation orders in place.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.