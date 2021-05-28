Grass fire in Mariposa County caused overnight road closures in local area

Cal Fire's fire map shows the fire at 200 acres and 5% contained, but with crews battling the blaze overnight, this could change.

MARIPOSA, Calif. — 7 a.m. update:

A grass fire in Mariposa County that Cal Fire has named the Live Oak Fire is still ablaze off of Live Oak Road and Yaqui Gulch Road. That area is just west of the Mormon Bar.

The fire is currently at 250 acres and is 25% contained, according to a Cal Fire update. Cal Fire did not provide an estimated time for when that fire may be completely contained.

Original story:

Yaqui Gulch Road from Highway 140 to Old Hwy Road was shut down overnight on Thursday into Friday while Cal Fire battled a grass fire in Mariposa County.

The grass fire erupted near Like Oak Road, which was also closed on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. The fire was reportedly on both sides of Yaqui Gulch Road.

Cal Fire's latest information on the fire shows 200 acres have been burned and 5% containment. However, with crews battling the blaze overnight, these numbers could change on Friday.

There were no evacuations issued for the fire, but according to a traffic report, the hard road closure in the area prompted a family to call emergency response to check on a resident near the fire on 4173 Live Oak Road. The family said the resident would not be able to get out. There was no update on the resident in the traffic report, but no injuries or fatalities were reported from the fire.

Wildfire Preparedness

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

