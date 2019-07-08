OAKLEY, Calif. — Oakley Police are ordering an evacuation in parts of the city due to a grass fire.

Contra Costa Fire tweeted that people along Crismore Drive, Delta Road, and Stellar Avenue should leave toward Highway 4.

Around 12:23 p.m., East Contra Costa Fire Protection District [ECCFPD] said the fire was happening in the unincorporated area of Oakley with structures threatened.

ABC7 reported that at least one building was on fire and the fire is close to homes.

