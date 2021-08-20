Family in Grizzly Flats loses home, but did their pool save their neighbor's home?

"I think it may have delayed it enough to allow the firefighters to get there," Brennan Williams said.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Roughly 50 homes have been destroyed in Grizzly Flats from the Caldor Fire as it tore through El Dorado County.

"We hoped for the best but assumed the worst and unfortunately our house is gone," Brennan Williams said.

The Williams family admits things did not look promising as they watched the Caldor Fire through their security camera.

"My wife was monitoring the cameras and we were maybe 10 minutes away from my brother's house when we saw the embers hit the driveway," Williams said. "We literally watched our neighbors' house burn."

Williams said their internet service then went down and a few days later, he finally had a chance to go back to his house to see for himself.

"I don't know if it's fully kicked in for me just yet," Williams said. "I know it's hard on the kids. Considering everything that has happened, it's the best possible outcome if that makes sense."

Williams knows his family is safe and that is really all that matters to him.

There's another miracle that he is smiling about. His neighbors home is still standing. In fact, it's the only one in the neighborhood untouched, according to Williams.

He has a theory about this miracle. Williams thinks his above water pool burst in the heat and 6,000 gallons of water rushed down the slope to his neighbors.

"I think it may have delayed it enough to allow the firefighters to get there," Williams said.

The Williams family wants to rebuild, but they do not know when or how, at the moment. If you'd like to help the Williams family, click here.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9