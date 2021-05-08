Gunnison Fire grows to roughly 350 acres, evacuations ordered

Butte County fire crews report the fire has been contained roughly 30%.

CHICO, Calif. — Update 4:23 p.m.:

Cal Fire reported the Gunnison Fire grew to 350 acres and was 30% contained.

The Butte County unit of Cal Fire said in a tweet the forward progress of the fire near Denver Road and Trinidad had been stopped.

Update 3:10 p.m.:

Cal Fire Butte Unit reported that the Gunnison Fire had grown to 200 acres in a couple of hours. Butte County Sheriff's Office issued multiple evacuation orders for streets north of Chico on Saturday afternoon.

Butte County Sheriff's Office tweeted an immediate evacuation order for residents living on Denver Lane, Trinidad Drive, and Gunnison Way at 2:35 p.m. The Sheriff's Office also issued an immediate evacuation order for all residents living on and streets connected to Munjar Road at 3:10 p.m. Residents should refer to the Public Map on the Butte County Sheriff's Office website or call 833-512-5378 for questions about the evacuation order.

Cal Fire said, in the area near the fire, there are very windy conditions. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong wind gusts and dry, warm weather.

Cal Fire reported fire crews were using tankers and other ground resources to work on this fire.

#GunnisonFire [update] 200 acres. Very windy conditions. pic.twitter.com/ws0EJVgVDj — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) May 8, 2021

Original Story:

CAL Fire Butte Unit and the Butte County Fire Department reported on Twitter Saturday afternoon, crews were responding to a vegetation fire off Meridian Road north of Chico.

The Gunnison Fire is currently estimated to have burned 30 acres. Butte fire crews requested additional resources.

As of 2:30 p.m., no evacuation orders had been issued.

Firefighters responding to a vegetation fire off Meridian Road north of Chico. Estimated 30 acres, requesting additional resources. — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) May 8, 2021

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.