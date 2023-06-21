Harney Fire in Tuolumne County | Maps, Road Closures, Updates

Officials have set up some road closures as the fire fight continues.

JAMESTOWN, California — Fire crews are responding to a 37-acre wildfire in Tuolumne County.

The so-called Harney Fire is burning near Jacksonville Road and Harney Drive near Jamestown.

Officials say the fire is 30% contained.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, there are no evacuation orders at this time, but there are some road closures in the area and an evacuation warning.

Highway 120 at Jacksonville Road and Jacksonville Road at Twist Road have been closed for the firefight.

Evacuations

The sheriff's office has issued an evacuation warning for Harney Road due to the Harney Fire. No evacuation orders have been issued at this time.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.