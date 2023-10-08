California crews answer call for help in Hawaii wildfires

Personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department, American Red Cross and the California Office of Emergency Services are rushing to aid the people of Hawaii.

SACRAMENTO, California — As thousands of people flee the fires in Hawaii, there are those who are already setting to help as rescue efforts continue.

That includes the Sacramento Fire Department, American Red Cross, and the California Office of Emergency Services.

The aid comes as Hawaii residents are forced to leave their homes.

"The situation in Hawaii is a lot like what we've experienced for the last several years in Northern California when we have wildfires. And what that means is people are forced to evacuate. Many of them have nowhere else to go," said Steve Walsh, a Red Cross Spokesperson.

Walsh says this is where the Red Cross comes in. Their role in a disaster is to provide for immediate needs such as shelter, food and access to resources. But they can't do it without help.

"We have everything that we need to provide for these folks. But we can only do that though, thanks to financial donations so that we can help determine what specifically these people in these shelters need. And we'll get that done," said Walsh.

Sacramento Fire Department also sent over a battalion chief to Hawaii. He'll be working as a liaison between the community and a government team.

Cal OES said it's working with FEMA and that Governor Gavin Newson has directed them to deploy 11 members of California's Urban Search and Rescue task forces to aid in recovery operations and the search for survivors.

Team members from state and federal agencies will assist in the coordination and support of emergency operations in the hardest hit areas.

Walsh wants to remind people who are living in areas that are fire-prone that this is the time to prepare.

"Think about if you had to evacuate, what would you do? What would you put in your go bag? Make sure the people you love know where you're going and know where you're going. All the basic stuff, because it's really hard to plan to evacuate when the fire is nipping at your heels right now," said Walsh.

If you have loved ones on the island who are still missing, you can call 1-800-Red Cross. If you want to make a financial donation to support the Red Cross in Maui, visit redcross.org or you can text 909-99 to also make a donation.

