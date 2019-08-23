CALIFORNIA, USA — A slight shift in the wind will bring smoke to the San Joaquin Valley through the weekend.

A fire burning in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and fires in the surrounding mountains will bring a potential for increased smoke in the San Joaquin Valley. That's why the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued a health statement for Valley locations.

Smoke produces particulate matter which can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic heart and lung disease, and increase the risk of stroke and heart attack.

People sensitive to smoke should limit outdoor exposure and keep windows closed until the smoke clear and surrounding fires are contained.

The easiest way to tell if you might be affected is to use the see it, smell rule of thumb. If you see smoke or see it, you are being exposed to its harmful affects.

