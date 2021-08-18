Where the wildfires are: Here is what's burning in California

According to Cal Fire, there have been 6,574 fire incidents in the state so far this fire season. Those fires have consumed 1,301,597 acres of land.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Firefighters are spread out across the state working to extinguish at least 14 major fire incidences. None loom larger in Northern California than the Dixie Fire – the largest wildfire in California – and the Caldor Fire.

The latter fire is only a few days old but has ballooned at a catastrophic rate since it first ignited on Aug. 14.

According to Cal Fire, there have been 6,574 fire incidents in the state so far this fire season. Those fires have consumed 1,301,597 acres of land in California. More than 1,800 structures have been lost in those fires.

Here is a look at all of the fires burning in California from the National Interagency Fire Center (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map) :

Here is a map of where the fires are burning, according to Esri:

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

