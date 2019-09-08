CAMINO, Calif. — There's a system of cameras in the wilderness operating around the clock to protect the land and the public from the threat of wildfires.

The ALERTWildfire system is a project spearheaded by the University of Nevada, Reno in conjunction with the University of California, San Diego, the University of Oregon, and multiple state and federal agencies.

The 4K, 360-degree cameras can be operated remotely through the internet with approved credentials.

Scott Wylie, dispatch center manager with the US Forest Service, uses the system daily.

"It gives us an early indication of an incident that may be occurring," Wylie explained. "It allows us to manage the resources better, based on what we're seeing on the camera."

There are over 20 cameras posted at prominent, lofty locations in the Tahoe basin alone. The number of cameras allow for new precision.

"If we have multiple cameras, it's basic cross-triangulation," Wylie said . "One camera sees it in this direction. One camera sees it in that direction. You run those points out and where those points intersect, that's where the fire is."

Wylie also said people posted in lookout towers do something similar, but it's not as precise. The cameras provide exact coordinates of latitude and longitude.

Tyler Bosworth sits in front of multiple monitors all day long at the Camino monitoring center, working alongside both Forest Service and Cal Fire personnel. The monitors provide constant information about fire calls, 911 dispatch information, available firefighting services and live cameras from the ALERTWildfire system.

"Just the amount of data that we get behind the scenes now and are able to give to our ground resources is growing immensely compared to 10,15 years ago when I was out in the field," Bosworth explained.

The amount of data allows resources to be alerted early and in proportion to the danger.

"The camera system has dramatically changed the game in dispatch, especially when it comes to lightning, " Bosworth said. "Last year from our Homewood camera, I found a lightning fire that was smaller than a quarter acre. So, you know, a single tree that was up above Cave Rock, so the complete other side of Lake Tahoe."

ALERTWildfire plans to both expand the number of cameras and their abilities.

The cameras can be viewed anytime by the public here.

