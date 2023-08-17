Highway Fire with minimal overnight growth in Nevada County

Officials said the fire started around Washington Road at Highway 20 in Nevada County in the Washington Overlook area.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif — There was minimal growth overnight for the Highway Fire burning in Nevada County.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the Highway Fire started around Washington Road at Highway 20, not far from the town of Washington. The fire has burned about 31 acres with 5% containment so far and is burning in the Tahoe National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

An evacuation order is in place for zones NCO-E030, NCO-E315 and NCO-316. The orders generally impact the town of Washington, the Washington Overlook area, and the areas of Omega and Diggins. Evacuation warnings are in effect for NCO-E318 and NCO-E015.

More than 300 people are assigned to fight the fire with more resources and relief on the way Thursday. Crews are focusing on reinforcing perimeter control and building contingency lines, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Map

An evacuation map from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office is available here.

A temporary evacuation point is expected to be set up at the Madelyn Helling Library at 980 Helling Way. An animal evacuation center is available at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.





Wildfire Map

This map from ESRI shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load).

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2022 fire season was quieter than previous years, but there were still several significant fires. January 2022 saw just one major incident with the Colorado Fire in Monterey County burning 687 acres. Fires picked up in May when the Lost Lake Fire burned through 5,856 acres. The largest fire in 2022, the Mosquito Fire, started in early September. It burned through more than 76,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Overall, 331,360 acres burned in 2022 from 7,477 wildfires — well below the five-year average of 2.3 million acres. Over 870 structures were affected and nine people were killed, all civilians.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

WATCH ALSO: