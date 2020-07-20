Evacuations warnings issued for Hog Fire in Lassen County

The fire has grown to 1,387 acres and is burning about a half mile north of Goumaz Campground and south of Highway 44.

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The Lassen County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning as firefighters battle the Hog Fire.

The Hog Fire is burning about a half mile north of Goumaz Campground and south of Highway 44. It started on July 18 around 3:30 p.m. and has grown to 1,387 acres, burning both private and United States Forest Service land.

Fire crews said terrain issues and spot fires continue to be problems as they fight the fire and try to make fire lines to contain the blaze. So far, crews have 5% containment on the fire.

Cal Fire said no structures are threatened at this time, but the Lassen County Sheriff's Office has announced evacuation warnings for Lake Forest Estates, Phildow, Grey Eagle Lane- areas north of Highway 36 and West of County Road A1.

The sheriff's office emphasized that the notice was an evacuation warning, not an order, but people should be prepared to evacuate if they live in those areas.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area so more resources can be brought in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Road Closures

Cal Fire Lassen-Modoc Unit said Highway 44 is closed from A21 to Highway 36.

