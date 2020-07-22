Hog Fire: Latest numbers, maps, road closures, and evacuation warnings

The fire, which first ignited on July 18, has now burned 9,420 acres of land and is now 9% contained, according to the latest numbers from CAL FIRE.

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders in Lassen County remain in place for a fifth day as firefighters continue to make progress in their fight against the Hog Fire burning near Susanville.

The fire, which began on Saturday, July 18, has now burned 9,420 acres of land and is now 9% contained, according to the latest numbers from CAL FIRE. A previous acreage total of the fire showed more than 12,000 acres burned. That number was revised down due to better mapping.

Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place for residents living in the areas of Lake Forest Estates, Riverbench Road, Britt Lane, Thumper Hill Road, and Ridgetop Road have been ordered to evacuate.

People living in areas both north and south of Highway 36, from A-1 to Willard Creek Road, have also been ordered to evacuate. An evacuation center is set up at Lassen Community College in Susanville, Calif.

The following road closures are in place:

Highway 44 from the Highway 36 and 44 juncture to A-21

Highway 36 from Highway 44 and 36 juncture to Westwood

County Road A-1 is closed from Gallatin Road Highway 36

No homes have been damaged or destroyed by the fire, but officials say about 170 buildings are threatened. There have been no reports of injuries associated with this fire.

#HogFire off Hog Flat Reservoir, West of Susanville in Lassen County is 9420 acres and 9% contained. Evacuation orders remain in place. @CALFIRELMU pic.twitter.com/4EMNVokkps — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 22, 2020

The Hog Fire is one of two fires burning in Lassen County. In the far northern part of the county, the Gold Fire is poised to overtake the Hog Fire in size.

In its last update, CAL FIRE reported the Gold Fire had burned 8,500 acres of land. It is 5% contained. Two firefighters were injured while battling this blaze. Their conditions have not been released.

Authorities are warning of poor air quality in central and northern parts of California because of all the wildfires that are burning, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

