Hog Fire: Latest numbers, maps, road closures, and evacuation warnings

Authorities are warning of poor air quality in central and northern parts of California because of all the wildfires that are burning.

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders remain in place as firefighters make modest progress in dousing the Hog Fire burning in Lassen County.

According to the latest numbers from CAL FIRE, the Hog Fire has burned 8,000 acres of land and is now 5% contained. The new acreage total is 4,000 acres smaller than previous estimates due to better mapping, CAL FIRE officials said.

Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place for residents living in the areas of Lake Forest Estates, Riverbench Road, Britt Lane, Thumper Hill Road, and Ridgetop Road have been ordered to evacuate.

People living in areas both north and south of Highway 36, from A-1 to Willard Creek Road, have also been ordered to evacuate. An evacuation center is set up at Lassen Community College in Susanville, Calif.

So far, no homes have been damaged or destroyed and there have been no reports of injuries. About 170 buildings are under threat of the Hog Fire.

#HogFire off Hog Flat Reservoir, West of Susanville in Lassen County is 8000 acres and 5% contained. Evacuation orders in place. Acreage change due to better mapping. @CALFIRELMU pic.twitter.com/34nRoYB4oJ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 21, 2020

Two firefighters were injured battling another fire burning in Lassen County, the Gold Fire. The conditions of those injured firefighters are unknown. The Gold Fire has burned 4,500 acres and is 0% contained.

A smaller fire burning in Butte County also threatened homes in Oroville on Monday. Though only 30 acres in size at last update, the Feather Fire prompted evacuation warnings for residents living in the Thermalito area, which includes 12th to 18th streets and Feather Avenue to Tehama Avenue. That fire was 30% contained.

Authorities are warning of poor air quality in central and northern parts of California because of all the wildfires that are burning, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: