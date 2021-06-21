Evacuation orders lifted as Cal Fire stops forward progress of Blackstone Fire

The fire reached 30 acres before Cal Fire crews stopped forward progress, according to a tweet.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — 4:55 p.m. update:

Evacuation warnings have been lifted in the area as fire crews were able to stop the forward progress of the fire, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

The fire is about 30 acres and 15% contained.

According to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mike Weidner, no structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.

He also said that the fire has been driven by low humidity, high winds, the terrain and temperature, but they still do not know how it started or where it started in the area.

Blackstone Update:

4:20 P.M.

Original story:

Crews are working to extinguish a small fire that is threatening homes in an El Dorado Hills neighborhood Monday.

According to Cal Fire, the 5-acre Blackstone Fire glared up in an area near Blackstone Parkway and Valley View Parkway and is growing at a dangerous rate of speed.

Evacuations are underway for residents living west of Marble Mountain.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

CAL FIRE is on scene of a 5+ acre fire burning at a dangerous rate of spread in El Dorado Hills at Blackstone Pkwy and Valley View Pkwy. Structures are threatened. Evacuations west of Marble Mountain. Stay away from the area.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

