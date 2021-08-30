How to help Caldor Fire survivors

ABC10 looked into the local help that’s available right now for those impacted by the Caldor Fire.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While there’s still a wait for federal aid to possibly come to those impacted by the Caldor Fire, ABC10 looked into the local help that’s available right now.

If you'd like to help, here are several ways:

Help from the American Red Cross can be accessed by calling 855-755-7111. Click here to donate.

The El Dorado Community Foundation’s Caldor Fire Fund provides $500 for food, temporary housing costs, medication and other basic needs. Click here to donate. The foundation’s website lists the below requirements:

Physical address is in the mandatory evacuation area of the Caldor Fire.

Your home that is in the evacuation area must be a primary residence.

Requests must be directly related to the fire or the evacuation from fire.

Only one request per residence will be considered.

There will be no second requests considered at this time either. We are trying to help as many folks as possible. Please do NOT take up two of the requests (or our time in doing so).

GoFundMe has designated a page of verified fundraisers for residents impacted by California wildfires, including the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County. Click here to visit the page and donate.

Evacuation Teams of Amador is an Amador County-based group that helps with the evacuation of animals. Click here to donate.

The Salvation Army is collects donations that go toward helping displaced residents, supports first responders and disaster readiness. Click here to donate.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10