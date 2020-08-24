How to help the victims of California Wildfires

There are several ways people can directly help the hundreds of people who have lost their homes due to wildfires in California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Wildfires have burned more than a million acres in California in the past few weeks, destroying or damaging hundreds of homes. If you are looking for ways to help the victims of the wildfires, here are a few options.

Solano Disaster Relief Fund: The Solano Community Foundation has established a fund to help people and businesses impacted by the wildfires.

Monetary donations can also be mailed to the Foundation at 744 Empire St #240, Fairfield CA 94533. Please mark as 'Solano Disaster Relief Fund.'

Napa Valley Community Foundation: The Napa Valley Community Foundation has committed an intitial $100,000 to help people affected by Wildfires in Napa Valley. Donate to the fund here.

North Valley Community Foundation: The North Valley Community Foundation has a 'Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund' to help people displaced by wildfires, including fire in Glenn and Tehama counties.

Community Foundation Santa Cruz County: The Community Foundation has started a 'Fire Response Fund' to support people in Santa Cruz County.

American Red Cross: When making a donation online, people can choose to direct their money to 'California Wildfires,' their local Red Cross or the Disaster Relief fund.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army has launched an 'August 2020 Wildfire Relief' fund. The group says money to the fund helps pay for food, water and emotional support.

United Way of Northern California: United Way offers help and supporting programs to people affected by wildfires, including long-term recovery operations.

California Fire Foundation: The California Fire Foundation provides assistance to firefighters and communities.