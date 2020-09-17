'The need is great and the time to do it is now' | How you can help with West Coast wildfire relief efforts

ABC10 is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a telethon for the Western Wildfires Fund on Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wildfires burning up and down the west coast have had a devastating impact on communities and the families living in them.

Families like Jill Rouse are just starting to pick up the pieces after yet another fire.

“There’s nothing left, there’s nothing left," Rouse said.

Now, the community is looking to help.

“The need is great and the time to do it is now," Justin Kern, a spokesman for the American Red Cross said.

The American Red cross is only accepting monetary donations right now because of the coronavirus and space limitations.

“Making sure people have those basic needs, the sheltering, the food, the mental health resources are super important right now," Kern said.

Keep in mind, because of the coronavirus, they aren’t opening up any overnight evacuation centers, as you would traditionally see during large incidents. So this money is also covering the cost of countless hotel rooms.

“We have been able to do the hoteling between ourselves and our state and county partners, to get people in those hotels and that does cost extra money. The thing is, it’s the safe way to go right now," he said.

If you’re looking to physically drop off donations, visit the Lakeside Market in Oroville.

“We have a lot of clothing. I’m sure blankets, hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, a lot of people are probably looking for that stuff," said Ben Hayer, a manager at Lakeside Market. "You know, just stuff to make them feel normal again."

Hayer’s family has owned the market for more than 20 years and he says, as members of the Sikh community, he feels it’s their duty to help those in need.

“It’s just a no brainer, if you see someone needing help and you can help, you have to help them," he said.

And as far as the animals left behind, the North Valley Animal Disaster Group is taking monetary donations through their website, too, to help feed the furry friends that have also been displaced.

On Thursday, ABC10 will join with ABC stations in California, Oregon, and Washington to help raise money to help wildfire victims.

Starting at 4 a.m. you can call 866-499-GIVE, that's 866-499-4483, or you can go to their website here.

