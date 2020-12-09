Injured black bear rescued in North Complex West Zone fires

Rescue crews managed to reach the 350-pound carnivore and lugged the sleepy creature 100 yards through the forest to the warden’s vehicle.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Lincoln Police along with a warden with California Fish and Wildlife and a biologist rescued a black bear injured in the North Complex West Zone fire.

Authorities did not say where in Butte County they found the injured bear. It had to be tranquilized in order to be rescued.

But nothing is ever that easy.

Police said that after the bear was tranquilized, it ran away and fell into a nearby creek, but itself in danger of drowning. Luckily, rescue crews managed to reach the 350-pound carnivore and lugged the sleepy creature 100 yards through the forest to the warden’s vehicle.

Authorities did not say where the bear was being taken, but, aside from burnt paws, its injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Not your ordinary day for Lincoln PD! Corporal Rogers and Officer Rogers (no relation) were deployed to the Bear Fire...

