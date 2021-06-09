Containment grows slightly overnight for Intanko Fire in Yuba County

The Intanko Fire outside Beale Air Force Base has burned 950 acres and is 45% contained, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.

All evacuation warnings have been lifted, according to Yuba County Sheriff's Office, and the partial on-base housing evacuation at Beale Air Force Base has also been lifted. The zone near the ignition point of the fire, Zone YUB-018, remains under an evacuation advisory due to utility line repair work in the burn zone.

One home on Intanko Lane was destroyed. Resident Sam Houston told ABC10 he burned his arm and his wife got burns to her face. They were home when the fire crept up to their property.

"We cut double fire lines and still jumped out fire line so whenever you have wind this much there’s nothing you can do," Houston said. "There’s not much more to say other than we are happy to have survived it."

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

On The Ground

