Jones Fire: Evacuations, school closures, and containment

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Overnight, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services lifted two evacuation warnings for areas impacted by the Jones Fire.

The evacuation warnings for the areas south of Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway. Two evacuation orders are still in place.

The fire has so far destroyed four structures.

Cal Fire is reporting the Jones Fire is 675 acres and 20% contained. There was minimal growth overnight, only jumping 25 acres in size. However, containment was also low .

Evacuation centers are located at:

Ready Springs School - 10862 Spenceville Rd, Penn Valley, Calif.

Cottage Hill Elementary School - 22600 Kingston Lane, Grass Valley, Calif.

Alder Creek Middle School - 10931 Alder Dr, Truckee, Calif.

School districts closed due to the Jones Fire include

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.