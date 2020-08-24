Jones Fire: Containment continues to grow with no weekend growth

Firefighters able to save at least 20 homes, however 15 homes, and other structures, were destroyed by Nevada County fire.

NEVADA CITY, Nevada County — There's good and bad news for the Jones Fire burning in Nevada County. Containment continues to increase for the Jones Fire, however, 21 structures, including 15 homes have been destroyed.

The Nevada County fire has sat at 705 acres for several days while fire crews have worked diligently to contain the wildfire, which now sits at 70% contained.

Over the weekend, fire officials lifted evacuation orders, allowing residents to return to their homes.

During the course of fighting the Jones Fire, seven firefighters have been injured: three heat-related injuries, one minor laceration, and three injuries from contact with poison oak.

There is a red flag warning in effect until Monday at 11 p.m. Cal Fire noted in its Monday morning report it will monitor the area for dry lightning strikes.

No roads are currently closed.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

