Mandatory evacuations for Jones Fire burning in South Yuba River canyon

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office ordered mandatory evacuations on Monday morning for the Jones Fire, burning in the South Yuba River Canyon area, west of Nevada City.

The fire has burned about 40 acres and is headed toward the southeast.

In a Facebook post, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said mandatory evacuations are underway for the area of Jones Bar Road north of Woolman.

Roads within the evacuated areas include:

Jones Bar Rd

Nishinam Gulch Rd

Yuba Crest Dr

McKitrick Ranch Rd

Pau Hana Wy

Little Bear Lane

Hoot Owl Rd

Arctic Owl Rd

Willo Wisp Court

Fenton Wy

Woolman Lane

Toller Ridge Court

Rush Creek Wy

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Ready Springs School in Penn Valley. People with animals can take them to the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Nevada County is tracking the fire here.

Cal Fire PIO Mary Eldridge says lightning sparked about half a dozen fires in the area. Most of the fires are a half-acre or less.

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

