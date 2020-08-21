Jones Fire: 21 total structures, including six homes, destroyed

Evacuation orders and road closures are still in place for the Nevada County fire.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — On day five of the Jones Fire, Cal Fire announced the wildfire is still sits at 705 acres, but containment grew to 25% overnight.

Fire officials expected to fully contain the fire by early next week.

Four firefighters have been injured. There was a jump in structures destroyed overnight though, from five on Thursday to 21 on Friday's Cal Fire report. A majority of those structures were out buildings, while six homes were destroyed.

There are no current evacuation warnings. However, evacuation orders are still in place for the following areas: Yuba Crest Drive, John Wollman Lane, Tasha Road, Queen Elizabeth Way, Will O Wisp Court, and Weeping Willow Way. An evacuation center is located at:

Ready Springs School - 10862 Spenceville Rd, Penn Valley, Calif.

#JonesIncident Jones Bar Road and Newtown Road in Nevada County. Friday Aug 21, 2020 am update. pic.twitter.com/6xBrtN0hq9 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 21, 2020

The Nevada City School District is open for school and its programs after being closed earlier in the week due to the Jones Fire. However, Ready Springs and Williams Ranch in the Penn Valley School District is still closed.

The following roads are closed:

Will O Wisp Court at Jones Bar Road

Wollman Lane at Jones Bar Road

Highway 49 at Cedar Song

Highway 49 at Reeder Ranch Road

Queen Elizabeth Way at Jones Bar Road

Weeping Willow Way at Jones Bar Road

Jones Bar Road norther of the Yuba Crest

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

