4 homes destroyed in Jones Fire near Nevada City | Updates

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The Jones Fire, burning near Nevada City has destroyed at least four homes, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services said Tuesday morning.
The wildfire has reached 550 acres burning in the South Yuba River Canyon area, west of Nevada City. Cal Fire says the wildfire is 5% contained.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says that 4,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Another 11,600 residents are under evacuation warnings.
Cal Fire said Monday that the fire started as one of 14 lightning-based fires that happened early Monday morning due to overnight storms.
Click HERE for a map of the evacuation areas.
In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said mandatory evacuations were underway for the area of Jones Bar Road north of Woolman. Roads within the evacuated areas include:
- Jones Bar Rd
- Nishinam Gulch Rd
- Yuba Crest Dr
- McKitrick Ranch Rd
- Pau Hana Wy
- Little Bear Lane
- Hoot Owl Rd
- Arctic Owl Rd
- Willo Wisp Court
- Fenton Wy
- Woolman Lane
- Toller Ridge Court
- Rush Creek Wy
- Lost Ranch Way
- Owl Creek Road
- Yuba Ridge Drive
- Red Tail Hawk Drive
- Kodama road
- Baron Owl Lane
- Denmark Court
- Holland Drive
- Carli
- Crooked Arrow
- John Barleycorn
- Shoshoni Trail
- Cavanaugh
- Lowden Lane
- Apache Trail
- Prince Rainer
Evacuations orders are also in place for the North Side of Newton Road to include:
- Lois Lane
- Monte Vista
- Jones Bar
- Empress Cross
- Personeni
- Elizabeth
Fire location map from ESRI:
Live Waze traffic map:
ABC10's Kevin John was near the fire Tuesday morning:
Monday night update: