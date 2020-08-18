4 homes destroyed in Jones Fire near Nevada City | Updates

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says that 4,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Another 11,600 residents are under evacuation warnings.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The Jones Fire, burning near Nevada City has destroyed at least four homes, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services said Tuesday morning.

The wildfire has reached 550 acres burning in the South Yuba River Canyon area, west of Nevada City. Cal Fire says the wildfire is 5% contained.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says that 4,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Another 11,600 residents are under evacuation warnings.

Cal Fire said Monday that the fire started as one of 14 lightning-based fires that happened early Monday morning due to overnight storms.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said mandatory evacuations were underway for the area of Jones Bar Road north of Woolman. Roads within the evacuated areas include:

Jones Bar Rd

Nishinam Gulch Rd

Yuba Crest Dr

McKitrick Ranch Rd

Pau Hana Wy

Little Bear Lane

Hoot Owl Rd

Arctic Owl Rd

Willo Wisp Court

Fenton Wy

Woolman Lane

Toller Ridge Court

Rush Creek Wy

Lost Ranch Way

Owl Creek Road

Yuba Ridge Drive

Red Tail Hawk Drive

Kodama road

Baron Owl Lane

Denmark Court

Holland Drive

Carli

Crooked Arrow

John Barleycorn

Shoshoni Trail

Cavanaugh

Lowden Lane

Apache Trail

Prince Rainer

Evacuations orders are also in place for the North Side of Newton Road to include:

Lois Lane

Monte Vista

Jones Bar

Empress Cross

Personeni

Elizabeth

