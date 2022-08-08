'Beloved' Forest Service employee identified as one of the people killed in the McKinney Fire

A beloved U.S. Forest Service employee has been identified as one of the people killed in the McKinney Fire.

YREKA, Calif. — Klamath National Forest Lookout Kathy Shoopman has been identified as one of the people who died in the McKinney Fire.

Shoopman was a "beloved long-time' employee, the U.S. Forest Service for the Klamath National Forest wrote in a Facebook post. She died in her home in Klamath River, the community where she lived for nearly 50 years.

Her career started as a lookout at Baldy Mountain Lookout, west of Happy Camp, in 1974.

"We share this sorrow with each and every one of you and we know that individually, and as the supportive community that we are, we will find many ways to honor Kathy’s life and service and keep her spirit in all of our lives," the U.S. Forest Service wrote.

The McKinney Fire destroyed much of the Klamath River area near the Oregon border and killed at least four people.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday they are working to find out if there are additional deaths in the fire as well as identify the people who died.

The McKinney Fire has burned 60,379 acres and is 40% contained as of Monday morning.

#McKinneyFire off Hwy 96 and McKinney Creed Road, southwest of the Klamath River in Siskiyou County is 60,379 acres and 40% contained. In Unified Command with: @CALFIRESKU and @Klamath_NF

