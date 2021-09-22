Latest from KNP Complex Fire | Evacuations, maps, and updates

On September 10, 2021, the KNP Complex Fire ignited after a lightning strike.

THREE RIVERS, Calif. — Growing armies of firefighters are battling wildfires in the heart of California’s sequoia country. A big increase in personnel put more than 1,400 firefighters on the lines of the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park on Wednesday.

The fire remains a threat to the park’s famed Giant Forest. But the weather is expected to clear out the smoke and allow aircraft to begin operations against the flames.

The fire earlier entered a portion of the Giant Forest, but none of its famous gigantic trees were harmed. To the south, the Windy Fire has grown to 49 square miles in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest, with 7% containment. Nearly 1,300 firefighters are now assigned to the blaze.

The KNP Complex Fire has been burning for 11 days, totaling 28,328 acres burned with 0% containment.

The #KNPComplexFire grew by about 1,399 acres and based on infrared flight, it is at about 28,328 acres. There is 0% containment. There are 1,412 personnel assigned to the fire, which includes 42 crews, 55 engines, 20 water tenders, and 8 helicopters . pic.twitter.com/xou1jRi8FR — Sequoia & Kings Cyn (@SequoiaKingsNPS) September 22, 2021

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.