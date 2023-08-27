Family who saved Yolo County couple from Lahaina wildfire lose everything in blaze

While the family's loss was immeasurable, there is something they gained, a lifelong connection with the couple they saved.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii — A Clarksburg couple was saved by a family from Maui when their car caught fire during the devastating wildfire in Lahaina. But despite that act of kindness, the heroes of that story lost everything they had in the insatiable fires.

Karen and Don Clark were on vacation in Lahaina when smoke blacked out the sky and hot embers whipped around them in a parking lot. The Clarks said things went from bad to worse when their car caught on fire, but in that moment, the Cabanillas stepped in to give them refuge.

"Within minutes, we saw the front end on fire.... I just beat my horn and tried to get their attention. Like you know, get out and get in, get into our car. And that's when they got out and got into our car and that's how we met the Clarks," said Jayson Cabanilla.

The Cabanillas were searching for their 18-year-old son, Ian. They had gotten separated in the chaos, but were able to reunite in time.

Together, the Cabanillas and the Clarks escaped to safety. But while they escaped with their lives, the fire took nearly everything else.

"We lost everything. Not only us, my brother and my parents," said Jayson.

"We all lost homes," said Anela Cabanillas.

The Cabanillas said they're staying in a hotel as they work with insurance to replace all their belongings.

"We just wish and hope and pray that they can rebuild," Karen Clark told ABC10.

While the Cabanillas loss was immeasurable, there is something they gained, a lifelong connection.

"They (the Clarks) are a part of our family," said Anela.

"Yeah, I consider them family, close friends and family... I was telling my grandkids next time we see the Clarks, you can call them mama and papa," said Jayson.

