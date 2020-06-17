Liberty Fire: Small vegetation fire in Galt threatening structures

The so-called Liberty Fire burning more than 60 acres on E. Liberty Road in Galt is one of several fires burning in Northern California.

GALT, California — A small vegetation fire in Galt is already threatening several structures as multiple fire crews work to put it out, Cal Fire confirmed.

The so-called Liberty Fire burning more than 60 acres on E. Liberty Road in Galt, a city located about 27 miles south of Sacramento, is one of several fires burning in Northern California.

Cal Fire officials said forward progress on the fire has been stopped, and it is about 20% contained.

Cal Fire is using both ground and air resources to fight the brush fire, the cause of which is still unknown.

As of now, Cal Fire has only evacuated structures on E. Liberty Road, but there have been no reports of injuries.

On Tuesday, the NWS Sacramento issued a Red Flag Warning starting at 11 p.m. June 16, lasting through 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The warning stretches from Redding to Modesto, touching parts of 14 counties in the Sacramento and Central Valleys.

