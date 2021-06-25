Lick Observatory prepares for wildfire season after last year's close call

Cal Fire made the observatory a base of operations during the SCU Lightening Complex Fire as it ripped through the mountain landscape in August 2020.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A wall of 200-foot flames surrounded Lick Observatory, perched on top of Mount Hamilton, where Cal Fire crews had set up base operations amid the SCU Lightning Complex Fire.

At that stage, there was basically nothing crews could do but watch the wall of fire.

"That flame front approaches and passes, and then they fight right afterward. They dive in," said Matthew Shetrone, deputy director for the University of California Observatory who is in charge of oversight for Lick Observatory.

Cal Fire was successful in saving the observatory from destruction in August 2020, but it was a close call.

"We were a little bit at the mercy of the weather and the weather that the fire creates," Shetrone said. "But once that flame front passed...the heroes took over and the firefighters really jumped in and saved all the buildings, the homes, you know. That's really amazing."

This is not the first fire that has been in the vicinity of the observatory, which was established in 1888 and was a huge influence in putting the silicon in Silicon Valley. The August 2020 SCU Lightning Complex Fire was not even the only recent fire to blaze in the area, which is surrounded by forestry and rough terrain.

"In fact, I think there've been three fires there since 2000," Shetrone said. "None of them as dramatic as this last 2020 fire, but that has always been on our minds."

Because of fire damage, the observatory is still having difficulty opening up to the public, though they are welcoming people to outdoor areas around the Visitor Center and Shane Dome for those who can make the trek up the mountain on foot.

"Part of the guard rail that goes up to the top of the mountain -- where if you don't have the guard rail there and you slip your car just a little too far over, you'll have a very long roll in your future -- those burned," Shetrone said.

So while some damage still remains from 2020, wildfire preparations for 2021 are underway.

Lick Observatory has two grounds workers who spend roughly six weeks trimming back any dead or dry brush and trees. Every year, they make sure that not only are the fire lines around the observatory safe but also that the homes where staff live on the mountain have defensible space.

"We take care of the grounds around the houses and the domes to make sure that the fires aren't too bad near there," Shetrone said. "So lots of preparation in advance."

It was in part because of that forest management work that the SCU Lightning Complex Fire failed to destroy the observatory and managed to damage only some of the homes there.

The groundskeepers' work in the weeks leading up to the height of fire season is one example of the "lots of interesting, heroic stories" of people at the observatory "doing their daily work" related to fires, according to Shetrone.

After the fire danger had passed in 2020, Caltrans worked to clear trees from the road leading up to the observatory. Some people were able to get back into their homes, which meant the observatory still needed power.

"During that period of time, we were still running on our emergency generator, and our very heroic fuel contractor would come up the mountain with smoke kind of coming all over the place with a truck full of gasoline to fill up our generator," Shetrone said. "Those drivers, you know, carrying...a truck-worth full of gasoline, that is some brave fellow."

Visitors can take the long outdoor stairway to Lick Observatory from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and enjoy outdoor views of the domes. Shetrone says the gift shop is also open, working out of its window because of COVID-19 restrictions.

There is no timeframe as of now for when the observatory will reopen fully, though its website says fire damage repairs are not expected to be complete until late July.

